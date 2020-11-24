A construction company has won recognition for its work on a landmark hotel.
Simpson (York) Limited, in Dunnington, won Project of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber Awards for its construction of the Moxy Hotel in York's conservation area.
The award celebrates an outstanding, high-profile project, which required strong team work. It reflects that it was delivered before the completion date, below the approved cost plan, to a high standard and achieved the lowest environmental impacts.
Due to the city centre location, the logistics were carefully planned to minimise disruption. An extensive archaeological dig was undertaken on site prior to any construction works. This led to the excavation of multiple artefacts, which are now on display at York Archaeological Trust.
As a modular build project, the main structure was constructed using Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels, manufactured off-site in Italy and transported to the UK. The bathroom pods were pre-manufactured, and the walls, floors and ceilings were constructed using pre-finished CLT panels, craned into position. The roof was constructed using the same process.
The ground floor, a steel frame structure with concrete floor and roof slab, was designed to support the four floors of CLT structure.
The external envelope is mainly clad in brickwork with zinc window surrounds and curtain walling to the atrium, and the pitched roof was clad in pre-formed zinc sheets.