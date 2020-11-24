A NEW shop selling York-themed gifts and merchandise has been launched in time for Christmas.

Visit York’s new online shop - shop.visityork.org - is selling more than 30 high-quality products, from prints, mugs and candles to York Monopoly sets and books about the city.

As part of the venture, Visit York has teamed up with a local business whose specially designed York-themed sweatshirts and hoodies will be on offer exclusively on the site.

Good Trip Clothing was launched by Danny Sullivan, from York, just before the pandemic in a bid to change the souvenir clothing market. He sells high-quality organic clothes, manufactured using ethical and sustainable practices. His designs are understated designs with landscapes and flags, offering a premium alternative to cheap, garish travel t-shirts.

The garments on sale through the new e-shop are made from a blend of soft organic cotton and high-grade polyester recycled from plastic bottles.

Danny said: “It’s been great to partner with Visit York on this new range for their online shop - particularly as we both share the same goals to change how people perceive souvenir clothing and offer high quality sustainable products to our customers."

He added: “It’s been a busy few months, having significantly expanded the destinations available on the website, as well as launching brand new collections like our Mountain Range and Dual Flagline. November has been the best month we’ve had to date, seeing over double the orders we were getting in the summer, mainly driven by our Custom Trip products where you can request a design made up of different destinations based on your own travel experiences. Our custom products have been our biggest sellers this month by far, which is unsurprising really with Christmas around the corner as it makes a really personal and unique gift.

“We have lots of exciting new products and partnerships lined up for 2021.”

The Visit York shop will also include Temple Island products, including mugs, coaster, candles and keyrings.

Products from local artists including Art by Jo and Staves Art will include hand drawn cityscape illustrations available on prints, cards and cushions.

Visit York launched the e-shop in time for the virtual Christmas market event which runs until January 4 online.

The virtual market showcases local traders, independent businesses and attractions selling an assortment of unique and local festive York produce, gifts and experiences.

Russell McCartney, head of commercial at Make It York said: “We are delighted to launch our new online shop which features some of the very best in York-themed gifts and merchandise.

“We are really proud of the range on offer and it is wonderful to be working with local business Good Trip Clothing on some new and exclusive York-themed clothes, which are all ethically sourced and sustainably made.

“We’ve hand-picked a range of high-quality products which will be ideal gifts for Christmas, or as souvenirs for those who love York.”