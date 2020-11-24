YORK Minster Fund has a new royal patron.

The Prince of Wales has agreed to be the Patron of York Minster Fund almost a year after his brother, the Duke of York, stepped down from the role.



Founded in 1967, York Minster Fund operates as the lead fundraising body for the Chapter of York and York Minster, especially in the maintenance and restoration of the cathedral.



At present the fund supports five major areas of activities:

A 10 year project to restore the Minster’s South Quire including St Cuthbert’s Windows

A 20 year project to fit protective glazing to all the Minster’s medieval windows, delivered in partnership with York Glaziers Trust

The restoration of the York Minster Grand Organ

The maintenance of restoration skills through apprenticeship programmes with both the Minster’s Stoneyard and York Glaziers Trust

The introduction of new technologies in a heritage context through the Fund’s R&D project.

Richard Shaw, Chair of YMF Trustees said: “For over 50 years, York Minster Fund has supported the work of the Chapter of York. We are thankful now for the far sightedness of our founding trustees because it has enabled us to continue to support the Minster’s dedicated and skilled staff in their restoration and preservation projects in spite of the unprecedented loss of income caused by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.



“We are delighted that HRH The Prince of Wales has agreed to support us in our work to restore the magnificence of the Minster, to maintain the skills which preserve it, and to develop the facilities and skills needed by future generations”.



The Right Rev’d Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said: “York Minster is a treasure at the heart of York, Yorkshire and the North. It stands as a symbol of continuity, faith and witness. Every time I enter the Minster, I have a strong sense, both joyful and overwhelming, of responsibility to hand on this great gift to future generations.



“York Minster Fund has been a valued partner, and friend to the Minster down the years and especially through the recent pandemic crisis. I am delighted that HRH The Prince of Wales, has graciously agreed to be our Patron and I look forward to welcoming him back to a place he knows well. I know that the York Minster Fund team and its vast company of supporters, will be delighted by this news.”



In December last year Prince Andrew resigned from his role as Royal Patron at the York Minster Fund after 15 years.

It followed shortly after the Prince stepped back from public duties for the "forseeable future" following his appearance in a controversial TV documentary.