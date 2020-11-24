WITH speculation around Christmas building across the UK, how do you think we should be spending the festive period?
The Government is expected to make an announcement on Thursday on the new restrictions set to be in place after the second national lockdown, which ends on December 2.
It has been said by the Westminster Government that a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “for a small number of days,” over Christmas is planned to allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK.
But questions remain over how many households will be able to mix and for how long.
Have your say below on whether you feel families should be free to mix households over the festive period or not:
