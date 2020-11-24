POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a burglary.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Germain Road in Selby at approximately 9.45pm on Sunday, November 22.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about a silver Vauxhall Zafira that was seen in the area at the time.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Martyn Hind."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200206016.
