A MAN was attacked during a burglary.
North Yorkshire Police say the man, who is in his thirties, was attacked during an aggravated burglary in Selby
The force say it happened on Bawtry Road, Selby at the junction for the Three Lakes Industrial Estate, at about 12:30pm on November 21.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200205115.
Comments are closed on this article.