A MAN was assaulted during a burglary in Selby.
North Yorkshire Police said the break-in happened in Bawtry Road, at the junction for the Three Lakes Industrial Estate, at about 12.30pm on Saturday.
It said a man in his thirties was assaulted during the burglary, and officers were requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage should phone101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no 12200205115.
Comments are closed on this article.