A FORMER York park & ride site could become a major coronavirus vaccination centre, The Press can reveal.

The car park off Moor Lane, near the Askham Bar Tesco store, has been used as a successful drive-in flu vaccination centre this autumn.

Now it is being considered as a potential future site for vaccinations against Covid-19 as well, once a vaccine has been approved and the NHS has started rolling it out.

The possible switch from flu to coronavirus vaccines was confirmed by a spokeswoman for 'Nimbuscare, which is involved in the flu vaccination centre in collaboration with 11 GP practices in the York area.

However, she stressed that the site would first continued to be used as part of the continuing drive to get people vaccinated against the flu.

“Anyone over 50 who is registered at our 11 GP practices can book in online for their flu vaccination from December 1," she said.

"They can just drive or walk in to our site here https://goo.gl/maps/w885aPQzu6qPv8Um6 and book their slot at https://fluvaccs.onk2.comhttps."

Patients in York who are eligible for a free flu vaccination have been able to make an appointment at the site since October 5 as an alternative to visiting their GP surgery.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has stressed it is "more important than ever" for people to get a flu jab to fight the "twin threats" of coronavirus and flu, as 30 million people are being offered a flu jab in England's largest flu-immunisation scheme to date.

He also said the NHS was setting up coronavirus vaccination centres across the UK in preparation for any jab being approved.

It has been reported that vaccination centres could be set up in places like sports halls, and a sports arena in Derby has been earmarked for use.