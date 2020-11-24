INACCURATE waste and recycling calendars have been posted to residents by the council.

Conservative councillor Paul Doughty criticised the local authority when a calendar dropped on his doormat only listed incorrect garden waste collection dates.

But a spokesperson for City of York Council said they are aware of just SIX faulty calendars of the 91,000 delivered to city homes.

Cllr Doughty said: "Imagine my surprise when I opened it and discovered that data was missing from every month of the year and that even the data that was printed was incorrect meaning they were advertising garden waste delivery during the winter months when they never collect at all! Now they’ll have to correct it all and post it out again, at double the expense."

He said he has asked how much it costs taxpayers for the calendars to be delivered and why the calendars are not included in the council tax bill letter.

James Gilchrist, from the council, said: “First and foremost, we apologise for the error found in this version of the calendar. We can confirm that of the 91,000 calendars which were distributed to all households in York this month, we have been made aware of only six isolated errors of this nature. As a result, we have worked to update our database as quick as possible, in order to ensure that the council’s ‘refuse look up’ tool on the website now works correctly.

“Residents can continue to look up their waste collections online at york.gov.uk/refuselookup,where they have an option to print off a new calendar from home. The new calendars will be available next week, from the December 1.

“Every year we send out a paper calendar to all residents, as we have done for many years. We know that to some residents, a paper calendar is extremely important, particularly some of our most vulnerable residents, some of whom do not have access to the internet. We want to ensure all residents across the city have access to this data and therefore, the paper calendar is used to reach as many households as possible.

“The calendar is issued at this time of year to reflect the fact that green waste collections end and Christmas sees changes to many residents’ collections.”

Visit york.gov.uk/refuselookup for your collection dates.