LATEST figures have shown a further fall in the number of coronavirus cases in York.
The Public Health England rolling weekly stats reveal that the City of York Council area had 143.4 cases per 100,000 population in the week to November 18, down from 153.8 the day before.
The North Yorkshire County Council area's rolling rate figure was 240.4 per 100,000, also down slightly, and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 358.5, down as well, although still considerably above the national average.
In Scarborough, which has been having some of the highest rates in the country, the figure was down to 351.2.
Meanwhile in York, the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area has finally seen a major reduction in its case numbers to 27, with a rolling rate of 281.5.
This means the area is no longer coloured purple in a PHE map, which uses purple to denote a rate of more than 400.