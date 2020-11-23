A MAN who threatened a member of rail staff at York station has been jailed for 20 weeks.
Philip Longstaff, 49, of Coronation Avenue, Shildon, was jailed by North Northumbria Magistrates on Thursday, 12 November, after breaching bail conditions relating to the incident and other offences.
The court heard how on Monday, 9 November, shortly after midnight, the station night controller witnessed Longstaff smashing hand sanitiser dispensers before moving onto the Costa coffee stand and pulling down two of the barriers.
The member of staff approached Longstaff who complained aggressively that his card had been swallowed by the ticket machine.
When the staff member explained he had no access to the ticket machines Longstaff lunged at him before threatening to hit him and push him onto the railway.
Longstaff pleaded guilty to using threatening abusive insulting words or behaviour.
Investigating officer Alek Marinkovic said: “This was a frightening encounter for the victim, who had attempted to calm a heavily intoxicated Longstaff and prevent him from committing further damage.
“Longstaff made a number of threats which left the victim fearing for his safety.
“Longstaff’s sentence should send a message that abuse of rail staff or members of the public on the rail network will not be tolerated by ourselves or by the courts.”
