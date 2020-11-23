PATIENTS aged 50-64 in North Yorkshire and York will be able to get a free flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacy.

This is a new eligible group that has been added to the national flu programme, with the initial phase of flu vaccinations well underway.

Practices will be able to access vaccine stock from the Government’s central supply for this newly eligible group.

Patients are being asked to wait to hear from their GP Surgeries about a vaccine appointment as they will need time to plan and order the vaccinations.

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Governing Body GP, Dr Bruce Willoughby, said: “We have been pleased to see such a high uptake of flu vaccinations for eligible patients in North Yorkshire across the programme so far.

“Having this new 50-64-year-old cohort provides us with the opportunity to protect even more of our population at a time where there are additional health risks associated with Covid-19.

“Everyone in this new cohort of patients will be contacted by their practice in due course, and we ask for patience while new supplies of vaccine are ordered for December onwards.

Michelle Carrington Executive Director for Quality and Nursing for NHS Vale of York CCG, said: “It's possible for people to catch flu and coronavirus at the same time, with serious consequences. It's why this year, more than ever, it's vital we administer flu vaccines to as many eligible people as possible.

“I would urge anyone who’s in a clinical risk group to take up the vaccination offer when they receive correspondence from their surgery. It will give them a much-needed layer of protection.

“There are many benefits from flu vaccination and preventing flu is always important, but in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s even more vital we each play our part and do everything possible to reduce illness and protect NHS and health care resources for those who need them the most this winter.”

For more information about at risk groups and what counts as a clinical ‘at risk group’ go to: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/who-should-have-flu-vaccine/