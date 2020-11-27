THE coronavirus pandemic has forced us to alter many of our Christmas plans this year.

However, if picking up a real tree is an honoured tradition in your home you are in luck; many real Christmas tree farms and sellers are still open for business.

While you could pull the same old artificial tree from your attic, there is something special about buying a real tree- especially when you buy it from a local business near York.

There are a variety of shapes, sizes and types to choose from to suit all of your personal preferences.

Here is everything you need to know about buying your own real Christmas tree- including where to get it and how to dispose of it afterwards.

York Christmas Trees

Where: York Christmas Trees, Wigginton Lodge, Wigginton Road, York

You should definitely consider visiting York Christmas Trees if you want a stunning, real tree this year.

They sell Nordmann Firs, which are described as the “most popular and reliable of the non-drop varieties” and the Norway Spruce is a more traditional tree.

They have trees as small as 3ft and as big as 25ft- although the big ones are selling out very quickly

The prices vary, but a 5 to 6ft Nordmann is priced at £37, a 6 to 7ft at £42 and a 7 to 8ft is around £47.50.

York Christmas Trees also sell a variety of pot Christmas trees which can be re-planted after Christmas is over.

A representative of the company spoke to York Press and said: “The whole Covid crisis has forced us to adapt our business to ensure we can make the sales period as safe as possible for our customers, staff and family.”

They have added online sales to their website allowing customers to order trees online. If you want to pick your own tree, they have also allow you to pick your own slot to ensure the farm is never overcrowded.

The company added: “We are professional growers of Christmas trees and spend all year looking after them- so we love the opportunity to meet our customers every year at Christmas.

“We pride ourselves on offering excellent value and customer service and a fantastic choice of trees, wreaths, stands and decorations.



“Our trees are all freshly cut from our own fields and brought back to the barn on a daily basis.”

Make sure to book your tree picking slot online before you visit the farm.

Alternatively, you can order your tree for delivery.

Moor Lane Farm

Where: Moor Ln, York, York YO23 3TL



This company sells Nordman fir non drop needle trees in a variety of sizes (4-9ft).

This company will be open to customers from Saturday 28 November.



They will be at the Copmanthorpe Village shops car park every weekend leading up to Christmas.

If you don’t want to pick up your trees in person, they can be ordered online or over the phone and delivered to your home.

For more information, visit their website.

Dawnay Farm Christmas Trees

Where: The Old Barn, Low Crankley, Easingwold, York

Dawnay Farm is part the British Christmas Tree Growers Association who ensure that they are cultivating trees that you can rely on to stay healthy and beautiful during the festive season.

If you want to visit a farm with a lot of choices and options, then look no further than Dawnay Farm.

Norway Spruce, Normann Fir, Lodgepole Pine and Scots Pine are some of the varieties available.

There are also some pot grown trees available, which are ideal for smaller spaces- best of all, you can keep your tree and plant it in the garden come January.

Prices start from £5 per foot and differ depending on the type of tree.

If you want to come and choose your tree, visit the Dawnay Farm website to reserve your time slot.

They are open every day from Saturday (28 November), 10am “until dark”.

How to dispose of your Christmas Tree

Once the season’s merriment is over, it’s time to dispose of your Christmas tree.

However, instead of fly tipping there are plenty of ways to dispose of your tree.

You could chop it up and place it in your green bin.

Another option is to take it to your local recycling centre.

