Your report (New roofing unveiled on cathedral, November 23) of the roof repairs to Beverley Minster will be widely welcomed.
It seems a little churlish then to point out that, beautiful and holy though this wonderful church might be, and despite its superb size, it should not be mistaken for a cathedral. It is a parish church.
Of course, York too has a monster minster, which happens to be a cathedral as well. So your confusion is partly forgiveable. I remain your friendly neighbourhood pedant.
Clive Goodhead, Rowley Court, Earswick, York
