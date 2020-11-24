What is all the fuss about the Home Secretary, Priti Patel? So she shouted at some colleagues - big deal! Does this matter at all, given the problems that we have and the turbulent times Britain is experiencing?
Good grief, when I was an apprentice and later a tradesman, anyone complaining that their boss had shouted at them would have been considered unhinged. Bullying is a terrible thing but is this defined as such?
There are so many ‘snowflakes’ around that methinks we’re in for a permanent winter!
Let me add that I support no politician or political party.
D McTernan, Fossway, York
Is there male chauvinism at work over Priti Patel?
Mandarins within the establishment are up in arms because our Home Secretary has not resigned after being found guilty of ‘bullying’ by an independent inquiry. Many ask, what’s independent / impartial about an inquiry chaired by one of their own? A more salient aspect would be for the reasons to be made public as to why Priti Patel felt it necessary to lose her temper and bawl these people out in the first place.
There could be numerous reasons, for example, male chauvinism, instructions being ignored etc etc.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
