A significant part of the Castle Gateway project has been the relocation of York council’s most profitable car park, to sustain £1.2 million of annual income. Parking also factors strongly in the York Station redevelopment.
Saturday’s Press reported a review of the Castle Gateway project because of the pandemic (Council halts progress on its own major plan, November 21). But I believe there was always a bigger reason to think again.
These plans fail to consider that new multi-storey car parks will be very short lived. The concept of parking a privately owned car will be largely gone by the end of the 2020s. Vehicles will be available on demand, making it financially ridiculous to buy, insure and maintain a depreciating asset that sits unused for 90 per cent of the time. The need for city centre parking will quickly disappear.
Traditional readers might not believe this, but millennials can see that it is inevitable.
For our council to invest in parking this decade is like if BT invested in public phone boxes in the 1990s, which would seem sensible to those who couldn’t foresee that soon almost everyone would have a phone in their pocket.
‘Mobile phones are just for yuppies’, they said! Technology changes fast, and often decimates old business models.
Instead of investments that rely on sustaining car parking income, York council needs to wean itself off that income this decade. It’s happening regardless.
David Finch, Holgate, York
