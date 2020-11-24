YORK has been ranked among the "worst" places to save up for a house deposit out of 50 UK cities.
New research from Coulters Property has looked at 50 of the biggest cities across the UK and compared the average house prices with the average salary to reveal how long it would take to save up for a 10 per cent deposit.
Coulters said the average house price in York is £282,640 and the amount required for a 10 per cent deposit is £28,264, while the average salary is £23,965.
This means it takes 11 years, 10 months to save up for a deposit in York if you saved 10 per cent of the average salary, the research found.
It puts York at number 40 on Coulters' list of "the best and worst UK cities" to save for a deposit.
According to the research, Liverpool is the easiest place to save up for a deposit, taking just four years and eight months, while London comes out as the worst place to save up for a deposit taking an average of 24 years and 10 months to get on the property ladder.
You can view the full research here: https://www.coultersproperty.co.uk/saving-locations
