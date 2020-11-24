THE BEST of the region’s tourism industry was celebrated at Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Awards last night.

The winners for 2020 were unveiled during a virtual ceremony with hotels, restaurants, pubs and experiences in York and North Yorkshire among the success stories.

Bronze, silver and gold honours were awarded in each of the 17 categories throughout the evening which is usually the biggest tourism awards ceremony in the UK.

Tourism in Yorkshire is annually worth £9 billion, with the county’s tourism and hospitality industry employing almost 225,000 people.

It has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, but White Rose Awards’ chair of judges Elaine Lemm said the fact the awards still went ahead reflected ‘the grit of the tourism and hospitality sector here in the county during such difficult times’.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive James Mason said: “2020 hasn’t been the year any of us expected, but we are completely committed to celebrating the vast tourism talent we have here in Yorkshire."

This year’s awards relate to the 12 months between April, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

James added: “Since then however we know it’s been incredibly challenging for all our members but I’ve been blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm which has emerged with online events, shops and deliveries, virtual tours and performances.”

Grays Court Hotel in York won Small Hotel of the Year, with silver going to Galtres Lodge Hotel, York.

The Grand, York, won gold in the Business Events Venue of the Year, with Lakeside Conference Centre (part of York Biotech Campus) taking silver.

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub, Skipwith, was crowned Pub of the Year. The Rattle Owl, York, won gold in the Taste of England – Casual Dining Award, with Forest, York, taking bronze.

The top Tourism Event title went to Hallowscream at York Maze

Jorvik Viking Centre scooped silver in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award.

The Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year gold award went to High Oaks Grange, Pickering, while the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism gold award went to the National Centre for Birds of Prey, Helmsley.

Brickfields Farm, Kirkbymoorside, won gold in the B&B and Guest House of the Year with Orchard Lodge, Scarborough, taking silver and Cawthorne House, Pickering, winning bronze.

The Bloody Tour of York took bronze in the Experience of the Year category.

Grantley Hall, Ripon took gold in Large Hotel of the Year, with the Yorkshire Hotel, Harrogate, taking silver and bronze going to the Grand, York.

In Self-catering Accommodation of the Year category, gold went to Grand Get-Togethers, Malton; silver to High Oaks Grange, Pickering.

The cyber-ceremony was sponsored by York City Knights.