SAFETY measures are being stepped up at a probation hostel in York after a number of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said there had been a 'small number' of positive cases at Southview Hostel in Boroughbridge Road.
She said further safety measures had been introduced following the cases and the MoJ was working closely with Public Health England.
She said no offenders had tested positive at the hostel, where people stayed after being released from prison.
Asked if any members of staff had been taken ill as a result of Covid-19, she said she wouldn't go into further detail about employees' health