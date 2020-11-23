A RAPIDLY-expanding technology firm is looking to create new jobs as it is forecast to achieve more than £200m turnover.

Digital transformation specialist boxxe has unveiled its growth plans for 2021 as it moves into its new 20,000 sq ft headquarters at Artemis House in Heworth Green, York.

boxxe whose turnover has grown from £139m during the previous period has appointed Yorkshire law firm Gordons to help advise on and deliver a range of essential projects.

These include introducing enhanced procurement practices and developing new service lines as it looks to scale up its operations and recruit talent from York and further afield.

boxxe, which has moved to York from offices near Huby, helps organisations make the most of technology to unlock their full potential by becoming more agile, efficient and profitable.

This investment by boxxe reinforces York's position as an attractive destination for technology and other businesses within the IT, digital and creative sector.

boxxe finance director, Paul Jenkins, said: “Gordons has great experience in both the technology sector and in acting for fast-growing companies.

"They also understand our style and culture.

"These attributes make the firm the ideal legal partner for us."

Gordons is also providing boxxe with employment and property-related advice as the company continues its recruitment drive, with plans to hire an additional 13 staff before 2021, and take occupation of its new base in York.

Gordons’ digital and technology expert, Ryan Gracey, said: “It’s great to be working with Paul and the team at boxxe.

"They are doing some extraordinary things when it comes to digital transformation.

"There is an energy and excitement about the business as it continues to grow, and it’s good to be playing our part in helping them make their vision a reality.”

The original plans for Artemis House were redesigned to ensure the newly fitted-out office space includes more collaborative spaces, as well as an auditorium for large groups to come together safely.

Paul previously said the larger space would support its ambitious growth targets, and had provided an opportunity to introduce new facilities, including a dedicated recording studio for multimedia work.

Gordon's other digital and technology clients include gaming platform SkyBet and Ocado.