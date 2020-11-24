A DIAL & Ride bus service is continuing to operate during the second lockdown in York - and was today hailed a "fantastic" lifeline by one customer.

Janet Reed, who lives in the Strensall area of the city, praised the service for its vital work.

The service offers minibus transportation along routes in every area of the city, to enable elderly and disabled people to reach the supermarkets.

Janet, 85, said: “I cannot speak too highly of this wonderful service for those with mobility issues. They pick you up from your doorstep and return you home for a small amount.

“The staff at the office and the drivers are exceptional and will help people all they can. It is a fantastic service and needs more local people to use it.”

Mrs Reed uses Dial & Ride twice a week for trips to Monks Cross and Vangarde shopping parks plus Clifton Moor.

She had to stop driving in late 2018 after suffering a mini stroke. Her daughter-in-law put her in touch with Dial & Ride, which she says has been a lifeline.

The service is continuing to operate throughout the pandemic and the second national lockdown, helping people to access essential items.

A spokesperson said: “While the residents of York require our services, we will be here to support you.”

Earlier in the year, the organisation introduced Covid-safe measures into its vehicles to protect drivers and customers, including hand sanitiser in every vehicle, cashless payments and drivers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

To book the service or check the schedule, call the Dial & Ride office. There have been slight changes to the timetable to reflect the current lockdown.

York Wheels, a car service which offers transport to residents who struggle to access public transport, has also announced that it will continue to work with Covid measures in place.

The service provides support for the elderly and vulnerable people, to help them attend appointments at hospital, the doctors and the dentist.

Call the office on either 01904 630080 or 01904 551441 to book either service.