AN elderly couple have been left shaken after a burglary at their home.

North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened in Hillam near Selby at about 8.15pm on November 15.

Thieves gained access to the rear of the property, a bungalow in Hillam Common Lane, through a locked window by means of damaging the surround and the locking system.

A police spokesman said: "The offenders have climbed through the en-suite bathroom window, leading through to a master bedroom, conducting an untidy search. A variety of jewellery has been stolen, along with Royal Air Force documents, one of which was an Royal Air Force Driving Licence.

"The residents of the property, an elderly couple, are shaken and emotionally impacted by this event and are particularly devastated at the loss of the RAF documents from 1956. One is blue and the other is a yellow/orange colour, specifically registered to Kesteven County Council.

"A variety of jewellery pieces were taken, including a gold plated pocket watch with a chain,and two sentimental Raymond Weil watches from the 1950s, in gold. See images below for similar watches."

Pictured, one of the watches taken in the raid

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are appealing for anybody who may have any information that can assist with our investigation to get in touch. Please dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Emily Blackwell. Please quote the reference number 12200201525. Alternatively, you can email Emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk