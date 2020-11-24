A HISTORIC York church is hoping to bring hope in "these dark days" by holding Christmas services online and over the phone.

And as part of its ‘Comfort and Joy’ Christmas campaign, Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate is fundraising for four charities that support and reach out to some of the most vulnerable people in the community who have struggled the most in lockdown.

Adam Kingaby-Daly, churchwarden at Holy Trinity, said: “After a uniquely challenging year, we wish to bring comfort and joy to the people of York and beyond.

“In holding our most special services virtually and by telephone we hope to give something back to the city and bring hope in these dark days.”

The church will distribute proceeds from the Christmas appeal between SASH, MySight York, Older Citizens Advocacy York (OCAY) and The Island.

Ruth Potter, charity manager at OCAY, said: “OCAY have a wonderful team of volunteers who have continued to support OCAY and older people in York in these challenging times. We value their gift of time greatly.

“A big thank you to Holy Trinity Church for supporting us through their Christmas fundraising.”

Due to the uncertainty about gathering in person, and to help everyone celebrate Christmas, all of the church’s special services will be held online or by telephone.

The services will begin on November 29 with a carol service and end on Christmas Eve with a Christingle Service.

A spokesperson for the church added: “We hope this will bring comfort to all, wherever they are, especially those who are potentially not able to be together with loved ones.”

To donate to the campaign, visit: https://bit.ly/2UMlZND