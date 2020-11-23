POLICE arrested a woman on suspicion of drink driving and other offences after a car crashed into a signpost in North Yorkshire.

Officers attended the scene of the collision in Eastfield near Scarborough just before 6am yesterday (Sunday).

It involved a Ford Fiesta.

Traffic constable Mark Patterson tweeted these pictures of the vehicle following the collision and said a woman had taken her boyfriend's car for a drive without telling him.

York Press: The car crashed into a signpost. Picture: @TC1881_NYP on TwitterThe car crashed into a signpost. Picture: @TC1881_NYP on Twitter

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision, and failing to report a collision.

She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, the force said.