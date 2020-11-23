A RETAILER in York is on course for a record-breaking year following a rise in online demand for its products.

Flooring Superstore, which has a centre at Monks Cross, saw its turnover increase by 35 per cent in 2019/20 and the expectation is for this to rise further in 2020/21. Its turnover currently stands at more than £35 million.

The success follows a string of new store openings in 2020 and increased online demand for its flooring products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While retail sales plummeted in October and with further disruption to the sector likely because of the latest UK-wide lockdown in November, Flooring Superstore continues to defy the gloomy retail environment.

The retailer has opened six stores in the UK in 2020 and now has a presence in 23 locations across England, Scotland, and Wales.

As well as York, this also includes major cities such as London, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Birmingham, having only started opening physical stores in 2017.

The growth has also led to significant job creation with more than 80 jobs created in 2020 and the majority during the peak of the first Government lock-down.

New positions within the business varied from office and store roles, to drivers and warehousing operatives.

Flooring Superstore now employs more than 250 people nationally.

Chris Barber, chief retail officer, said: “With a few months left, 2020 is on course to be the most profitable and successful year in our history. Despite the pandemic, we have pressed on with our strategic bricks and mortar store opening programme and even when the stores have been closed during lockdown, we had the e-commerce side to fall back on, and this has never been busier."

“People have used this year to concentrate on home improvements, so our online flooring sales have increased dramatically. Being reactive to the buying trend and having a strong online platform has allowed us to gain a bigger market share.

“Opening more stores puts us in an even stronger position, especially as we are able to offer our online pricing across the board.

“And this has a positive impact on jobs, with the vast majority of new colleagues starting with us during the height of the pandemic.

“So, as we move into 2021 and with more store openings and new products planned, and with the effects of the pandemic hopefully easing next year, the future looks bright for our Flooring Superstore brand.”