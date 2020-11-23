A CARE home in York has been doing their “utmost,” to keep spirits high around the place while residents are forced to shield during the pandemic.

The Gravers care home, located on Wigginton Road, cares for working age adults that suffer with complex mental health needs and learning disabilities.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, staff from the home have been going “above and beyond,” to keep morale high.

Cheryl Pratt, senior support worker at the home, said: “We have tried our utmost to keep the residents entertained while shielding during the pandemic.

“The residents are always full of ideas about what they would like to plan for next and eager to make any decorations and accessories to make it extra special.”

Some of the party themes include a circus, a ‘day at the beach’, Hawaiian Luau, Alice in Wonderland, VE Day, an 80’s theme and Halloween.

During the first lockdown, residents were keen to show their appreciation to the NHS, joining in with the ‘Clap for Carers’ every week.

The home have even hosted their own version of ‘Stars in their eyes’, with the winner receiving a voucher for a meal when the pandemic is over, and a ‘Day at the races’.

Staff and residents worked together to decorate the home’s front hedge with homemade poppies, to honour Remembrance Day, and also organised a firework display on Bonfire Night.

Cheryl went on to say: “We have even purchased a dome to provide a safe place for the residents to snuggle up with a hot chocolate and watch the stars.

“We’ve had Alpaca’s visit us at the home and plan to have reindeer’s visiting over the Christmas period.”

In the run up to Christmas, they have started their own choir, with the hope of organising a performance nearer the time.