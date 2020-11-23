THE public can now have their say on plans to expand a popular York school.

A consultation is now underway to gauge opinion on a plan to expand Fulford School so they can increase the number of pupils they admit each year from 240 to 300.

The school, which is part of the South York Multi-Academy Trust along with three primary schools and one junior school, has a recorded pupil capacity of 1,603 with currently 1,543 pupils on roll.

Although the school usually admits 240 pupils into the Year 7, due to exceptional demand and appeals the school now has more than 240 pupils in most year groups.

In a letter to parents explaining the expansion plan, head, Steve Lewis, said: “Over the years we have been heavily oversubscribed.

“We have worked closely with City of York Council to enable Year 6 pupils who live within catchment to transfer to Fulford School ensuring that pupils are able to attend their local comprehensive school and remain educated in their community.

“Projected pupil numbers clearly identify the need to increase capacity in order for this to continue.”

If it goes ahead, the increase would commence in September 2022 with initial growth in Year 7 only.

The school has ten designated places reserved for pupils with Special Educational Needs (Resourced Provision) and this specialist provision is unaffected by the proposed school expansion.

Part of the reason for the expansion is pupils coming to the school from the new 647-home Germany Beck housing development.

Under the plans, the two-storey Hawking block would be part demolished to make way for a new three-storey building of 12 classrooms.

Building a new three-storey block means the building will not intrude on the existing playing field, the council hopes.

If the new building gets planning permission, would could start in June 2021 and be complete by September 2022.

Earlier this year the school was recognised nationally for excellence, being awarded The Sunday Times, Schools Guide 2020, North State Secondary School of the Year.

Due to the current pandemic, it is not possible to arrange a usual drop-in session at the school but residents can complete a survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HLJ8WH2

Alternatively they can complete a paper questionnaire available from the school and post it to the School office (Expansion Consultation), Fulford School, Fulfordgate, Heslington Lane, Fulford York YO10 4FY .

In addition you can email comments to consultation@fulford.york.sch.uk

The closing date for all submissions is January 15 next year.