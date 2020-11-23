A MOPED delivery driver was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers in York city centre.
At about 9.20pm on Friday last week, the man was on his moped waiting at a red light at the junction of St Leonard’s Place and Duncombe Place, North Yorkshire Police said.
A group of about eight males, aged in their late teens, shouted abuse at him, and then kicked the back of the moped, causing the victim to fall, the force added.
It said they then assaulted the victim, before running off towards Gillygate.
The victim was treated by a paramedics for a facial injury, the force confirmed.
It is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who saw the incident, or knows who is responsible, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC David Waite, or email david.waite@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote reference 12200204844 when passing information.
