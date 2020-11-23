THIEVES allegedly broke into a garage and stole a number of power tools.
The burglary happened on Wednesday evening last week on Green Lane in Harrogate.
Tools stolen included a chain saw, electric drill, nail gun, grinder and concrete breaker, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and urging anyone who saw any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area on the day/night of the offence, to get in touch.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the stolen power tools that may have been sold or offered locally on social media sites and other online platforms."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Nursey, or email mark.nursey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote reference 12200203617 when passing on any information.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
