A FORMER footballer in North Yorkshire will be running his own ‘Santa Dash’ this December in aid of a Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Sandy Glossop, 73, played for the old Scarborough FC over 50 years ago – from 1967 to 1968.

He still has strong connections to Scarborough Athletic today as a trust member and season ticket holder.

Sandy has taken part in the Santa Dash in previous years and was particularly keen to support the event this December, given the challenges Saint Catherine’s and all charities are facing due to Covid-19.

Sandy said: “At the age of 73, I consider myself fortunate to still be able to keep fit by doing a bit of running.

“I intend to do a sponsored individual 5K Santa Dash around the North Bay wearing a Boro’ shirt on Sunday December 13 to raise money for the hospice.

“I wish Saint Catherine’s the best of luck with all the wonderful work they do, even more so in these extraordinary times we are living through at the moment.”

Instead of the usual group event, Saint Catherine’s is encouraging supporters to run their own Santa Dash, individually or in small household groups or ‘bubbles’, on any day throughout December.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This year is different as we can’t all get together, but we will still be together in spirit.

“Whether you are a keen runner, or more of a strolling Santa, remember this year that it’s your dash, your day, your way.”

Participants can go for the traditional distances or pick their own distance, covering a route of their own choice running, walking or even cycling.

To support Sandy’s effort, visit: https://bit.ly/2KnNOdn

To find out about the Santa Dash and to sign up, go to: https://bit.ly/35Ll3zG