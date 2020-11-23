A WHOLE year group at a York secondary school has been told not to attend today (Monday) after a positive case of coronavirus.
Pupils in Year 7 at Huntington School have been asked to stay away.
The school posted an "urgent message" on its social media last night.
The message said: "We have just received notification of a positive Covid-19 case in Year 7. As a result ALL Year 7 students should not attend tomorrow (Monday 23rd November) to give us the opportunity to accurately identify those who are in close contact."
