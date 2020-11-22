NORTH Yorkshire Police have launched a new campaign to step up action to tackle the thieves who are targeting the Land Rovers in the area.
An analysis of police information and intelligence has revealed a trend of thefts and attempted thefts involving Land Rovers in rural and urban parts of North Yorkshire.
Officers are already taking action. Police patrols – in both marked and unmarked vehicles – have been increased, and owners are being urged to take extra security precautions.
A number of arrests have already been made, and investigations are ongoing.
Inspector Matt Hagen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “We are making life as difficult as possible for criminals.
“Our patrols are proactively stopping and checking Land Rovers, and using ANPR technology to target suspicious vehicles linked to thefts.”
There have been 21 incidents involving the theft of or interference with Land Rovers in North Yorkshire so far this year, with Craven and Ryedale being the worst-hit districts.
Residents are asked to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.
Crime prevention tips can be found at: https://bit.ly/330KfAd