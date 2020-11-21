There have been three more Covid-related deaths at York Hospitals Trust.

The latest figures from NHS England show that there have been 269 deaths in total at York and Scarborough hospitals since the pandemic began - an increase of three since yesterday.

Covid cases in the city itself, however, continue to fall. In the last seven days there have been 350 new Covid cases in York. That is down by 28, or 7.4 per cent, over the previous week. The rate of infection in the city, at 166.2 per 100,000 of the population, remains low compared to many areas of the country.

There were 1,632 new Covid cases in North Yorkshire over the last week, giving the county an infection rate of 264.1 cases per 100,000. In the East Riding of Yorkshire there were 1,372 new cases over the last seven days: a rate of 402.1/ 100,000.

In North Yorkshire, Scarborough remains the worst-affected district, with 450 new cases in the last week, giving an infection rate of 413.8/ 100,000 of the population.

Selby had 263 new cases (a rate of 290.2/ 100,000), Ryedale 110 new cases (a rate of 198.6/ 100,000) and Hambleton 182 new cases (a rate of 198.7).

Harrogate saw 372 new cases, giving a rate of 231.3/ 100,000.

In England as a whole, there were 145,796 new cases in the last seven days, giving a rate of 259/ 100,000 of the population.

A page from the Government's interactive Covid map