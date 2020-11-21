The University of York is one of the best in the country at turning academic research into spin-out companies and commercial businesses.

The university has moved up two places, to ninth, in this year's 'Spinning out Success' entrepreneurial impact rankings.

The news comes just days after the university announced that its subsidiary, York Science Park, would be taking out a 15-year lease of York's historic Guildhall to create a hub for business and enterprise.

The 'Spinning out Success' report, produced by Octopus Ventures, measures how good universities are at 'commercialising' academic research.

It looks at patents, the number of spinout companies created, and other measures.

Queens University Belfast came out top in this year's rankings, with Cambridge second.

Leeds University was sixth, and Oxford seventh.

Simon King of Octopus Ventures said: "These institutions are melting pots for smart people, technologies and ideas.

"The world is a markedly different one than that of twelve months ago. The global economy has suffered its largest shock since the Second World War, the human toll of the Covid-19 tragedy is horrendous and still unfolding and many industries and institutions face existential hardship.

"Research at (these) universities will contribute to our way out of the current pandemic."

Professor Kiran Trehan, the University of York's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for partnerships and engagement, said earlier this week that when York Science Park took over the Guildhall it would seek to 'develop and nurture a thriving cluster of businesses ... in the city centre'.

"A crucial part of the university’s civic mission as an institution for public good is to support local business and community networks, and as we rebuild and recover from the pandemic the Guildhall will enable us to provide more expertise and training to help our regional businesses and charities to recover, innovate and grow," he said.