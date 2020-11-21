York Green councillor Rosie Baker has today called on more 'inspirational women' to stand for elected office.

Rosie, who represents Micklegate ward, was first elected last year.

“I stood as a parent - a young mum on a low income - because it is important that voices like mine are heard, especially when decisions are being made on education, on children's and community services and about needs in our local area,” she said.

Today is national 'Ask Her To Stand' day: an initiative launched by the ‘50:50 Parliament’ organisation to increase the number of women in elected roles.

At the moment, just a third of MPs are women - the organisation wants to see that increase until women get equal representation.

But Rosie said more women needed to be putting themselves forward for election at all levels - not just as MPs.

“If you believe things could be different, tell people, put yourself forward to get elected. If you know someone who you think should put themselves forward – ask them!” she said.

“It is so important that women feel confident and get taken seriously in politics because our parliament and councils need more women and parents from low-income families involved in the decision making process.”