The University of York is planning to offer rapid-result testing for coronavirus to all its students before they head home for the Christmas break.

Unless things change, there will be a brief, week-long 'travel window' between the end of lockdown (on December 2) and December 9 when students are allowed to head home.

Before that, however, the university will be carrying out mass testing - for students who want it - at the Sports Centre on Campus West.

Testing will take place, by appointment only, between November 30 and December 6.

"It’s important to note that testing will be voluntary," says a message to students on the university's website. "It will help you make an informed decision as you decide how and when to travel."

Students will be asked to take two separate tests, a few days apart.

"Each test will require you to use a swab - just like you might with an NHS home testing kit or at the existing walk-through testing site for symptomatic testing," the university's message to students says. "The NHS will contact you quickly with the results, usually the same day."

The university says it will issue more details about the mass testing programme soon.

A booking system for students to book their tests will open early next week.