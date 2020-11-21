An untended garden brazier set fire to a house in Thorpe Willoughby near Selby.
Hot embers from the brazier set fire to a nearby wooden bin store in the garden.
The fire then spread to a garden fence, then the roof of the house.
Two fire crews from Selby used breathing apparatus, two water jets, thermal imaging cameras, ladders and a salvage sheet to put out the blaze in the early hours of this morning.
The fire damaged the house's roof and timbers, as well as a neighbour's facia boards.
"The cause is believed to be careless use of a brazier," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.