PLANS for a flood scheme that will help protect hundreds of homes near the River Foss between Strensall and The Groves have been approved.

The scheme will see a flood storage area created on land north of Strensall.

The structure will fill with water during heavy rainfall, temporarily holding back flood water until the flood has passed when the water will recede.

But the owner of the farmland said at the planning meeting: "As landowners we're going to be severely affected by the proposed scheme. The dam structure will be built on our land and a significant area of that productive land will be subject to flooding."

He said he supports the scheme in principle but claimed the Environment Agency has not provided him with enough detailed information.

Project manager Richard Lever, from the Environment Agency, said there are currently no flood defences along the Foss flood corridor - adding that water would only be held in the structure for a maximum of two days when required.

Mr Lever said the project will protect about 490 homes from the risk of flooding - adding that in monetary terms the project benefits equate to £65 million.

He said: "For the vast majority of days, water will pass through the structure without the storage area being utilised."

The plans were approved by the committee and the application also needs to be approved by Ryedale District Council as the site borders both authorities.