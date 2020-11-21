REGENERATION plans for the front of York Station are set to take a step forward - with work set to start on diverting water, gas and telephone lines under roads around the site.

Land needed for the scheme will also be purchased and preparation for the demolition of Queen Street Bridge will begin.

The £26.6 million scheme to transform the station will see Queen Street Bridge removed and a ground-level road built, Parcel Square buildings removed to create a new taxi rank and short stay car park, and the York RI band room moved to create space for a loop road around the gymnasium. Tea Room Square will be revamped - and Network Rail will build a new multi-storey car park.

Senior councillors will get an update on the project on Thursday - when they will be asked to give the first phases of work the go ahead to start.

The scheme is funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority grants.

The planned open space in front of the station has been identified as a possible target for terrorism attacks, according to a report, which says the team working on the regeneration designs are looking at protection measures that can be included in the scheme.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “I am delighted to see the York Station front project coming to fruition, particularly following our extensive consultation with local residents, businesses and visitors, who have helped shape proposals.

“The station front upgrade will not only provide a much needed modernisation of the station and surrounding area, creating a fitting gateway to our beautiful city, but it is also an integral part of the wider York Central scheme, which will look to drive clean and inclusive growth in the city for generations to come.”

Deputy council leader Andy D’Agorne, said: “York station has welcomed visitors and business to the city since 1877, whilst undergoing several redesigns to ensure it is fit for purpose. This regeneration scheme will ensure it is fit for purpose for people entering our wonderful city.

“We have worked hard with our partners, and following feedback from residents, business and visitors, to develop what we think is the right scheme for the city. The revised scheme aims to protect our heritage, boost the economy and encourage sustainable and active travel to and from the station.”