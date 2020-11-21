A ROBBER on parole led police on a high speed chase on three wheels through York, the city’s crown court heard.

As he fled, Connor Lewis Glenwright, 21, crashed into a car, drove at twice the speed limit , went the wrong way down residential streets, hit 50mph over speed bumps on narrow roads with cars parked on both sides and finally skidded into a tree on Knavesmire when he lost control on a sharp bend, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “This was an extremely bad piece of dangerous driving which put a number of people at risk on foot or on bicycles.”

It could have led to people suffering life changing injuries or death, the judge added.

He jailed Glenwright for 14 months and banned him from driving for four years and seven months.

Glenwright, formerly of York, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance and driving without a licence.

Mr Bosomworth said police were on the look-out for Glenwright as he was wanted in connection with other crimes.

They spotted him heading north in an Audi in the 40mph zone at Crockey Hill on the A19 on Sunday, February 23 at 8am.

They pulled up alongside him in a marked police car and tried to get him to pull over.

But he drove off at 80mph or 90mph.

At the junction of the A19-A64 he tried to squeeze between a BMW and a barrier where there wasn’t sufficient room.

The BMW driver was on their way to Pickering for a day out, York Crown Court heard.

Glenwright pushed his way through, bursting one of his own tyres and causing more than £2,000 damage to the other car.

He continued on three wheels. He drove at 50mph to 60mph along Fulford Road, Fishergate and Bishopthorpe Road.

He swung sharply right at speed into Campleshon Road.

Other police cars had joined the pursuit and some were ahead of him.

He tried to turn into Knavesmire Crescent but lost control on the wet road and skidded into a tree.

Despite the early weekend hour, pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles were using the roads.

Glenwright was on parole at the time from a sentence of four years and five months imposed at York Crown Court in 2017.

Stefan Fox, defending, said the parole board had recalled Glenwright to prison to finish his robbery sentence.

“He is truly sorry for what he did,” the defence barrister said.

“He is keen to demonstrate his desire to turn his life around and to put his past behind him.”

Glenwright had behaved well in prison since his arrest in February.