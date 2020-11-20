POLICE are investigating an attempted burglary.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Verity Walk in Harrogate overnight between Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8.
It is suspected mole grips - pliers that can be locked into position - had possibly been used to open the rear patio door, causing damage in an attempt to enter the property.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and are particularly appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything around the dates and times given.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chloe Kinnear. You can also email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200196761.
Comments are closed on this article.