BABIES born in lockdown have brought a real ray of sunshine to our lives.

Thanks to Press readers for sharing their beautiful new baby photos with us.

Time to meet 9 more of York's lockdown babies!

Olivia Rey Beale

Olivia Rey Beale, born on March 24, in York to Joshua and Laura Beale of

Bishopthorpe.

Laura said: "I went in with reduced movements on the day lockdown was announced and was induced that night.

"The labour room was filled with laughter and so calm. Olivia’s big brother William adores her, we have tried to concentrate on the amount of time we have had together.

"Her middle name, Rey, is my mum's maiden name, but it seems even more fitting now in this situation the children have most certainly been our “sunshine”.

"These babies have a birth story nobody could have thought up but the staff at York Hospital managed under unthinkable circumstances to make things feel normal."

Roman Harris Barrie Thorpe

Roman Harris Barrie Thorpe, born on April 19 at York Hospital to Emily and Joe Thorpe of

Barton-le-Willows.

Emily said: "During lockdown I went to get induced as I was ten days overdue. I had my waters broken at 4.30 and by 6.57 Roman was here my partner wasn’t allowed to join me until I was fully in labour."

Hallie May Miles

Hallie May Miles, born on March 19 in York to Rebecca Miles of Selby.

Rebecca said: "I was induced on the 18th of March, Hallie was back to back so the pain was horrific, but I coped without any pain relief. Hallie was born at 7:59am on the 19th and after 2 hours of birth she went down to intensive care and was in there until 26th of March.

"Hallie is three months in this picture."

Thomas Paul Young

Thomas Paul Young, born on May 19 at York Hospital to Sarah Young and Nathan Fleming of

York.

Sarah said: "Thomas was born a week late after been induced and having six long hours of back to back labour he finally arrived at 3:58pm weighing 8lb 15oz with the darkest black hair I’ve ever seen. He is 11 days old in the photo."

Phoebe Mei Booker

Phoebe Mei Booker, born on July 13, in York, to Natalie Colverson and Will Booker of Haxby.

Natalie said: "Baby Phoebe arrived at 9:27am at York Hospital. Special thanks to our gorgeous student midwife Megan who was with us throughout. We are feeling super lucky!"

Ada Glen Howarth-Townsley

Ada Glen Howarth-Townsley, born on March 20 at York Hospital to Alana Howarth-Lees and Alex Townsley of York.

Alana said: "Ada arrived three days overdue after we were induced due to concerns about her size. Thankfully she was born beautifully healthy and happy. She was born on the Friday that lockdown was announced to begin the following Monday so has really spent all her life in this strange bubble. She’s five months old now and is still yet to meet the whole family. Despite this unconventional start to life, Ada is one of the happiest babies we’ve ever met!"

Ajai Thomas Child

Ajai Thomas Child, born on July 3 at York Hospital to Hannah Cambridge and Kyren Child of York.

Hannah said: "Very well looked after considering what is going on. Awful time to bring a baby into the world but couldn’t be any happier now he’s here!"

Eleanor Joy Ellis

Eleanor Joy Ellis, born on July 24, in York to Jade and Thomas Ellis, of Bootham York.

Jade said: "I was induced due to super high blood pressure and Eleanor was born two days later after a super quick labour of only one hour! My husband nearly missed the birth!"

Piper-Lilly Buckle

Piper-Lilly Buckle, born on April 26 in York to Laura and Robert Buckle of Tadcaster.

Laura said: "I was induced on the 26th of April. My husband dropped me off at the maternity entrance at York hospital and headed home. The experience was amazing, the staff were great, although it would of been nice to have my husband with me. Piper-Lilly was born at 11.44pm weighing 7lb 4. The picture shows Piper-Lilly Buckle with Jax and Hayden."