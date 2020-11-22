PEOPLE across Yorkshire are being asked to light a candle in memory of their loved ones as Martin House Hospice launches its ‘Light up a Life’ campaign.
The hospice, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, is asking people around the county to light their candle at 7pm on Thursday, December 10, in a joint act of remembrance.
The candle lighting is in place of the hospice’s usual ‘Light up a Life’ services.
Mark Clayton, chaplain at Martin House, said: “We hope, by lighting a candle, although we are not in the same place, our lights will shine together.”
As part of its ‘Light up a Life’ campaign, Martin House also has an online book of dedication, where people can leave a message and post a photo of their loved one, in return for a donation.
Mark added: “By donating, you are helping us to care for babies, children and young people from across West, North and East Yorkshire.”
Martin House costs nearly £9 million a year to run, with the majority of its income reliant on fundraising and voluntary donations. It has been hit hard by the pandemic, and estimates it will lose £2.2 million in fundraising income in this financial year.
To make a dedication and donate to the hospice, visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk/lightupalife. Dedications can be made until December 31.