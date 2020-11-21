THEY'RE on the lookout for a new landlord at a pub in a village near York.
The Black Horse at Tollerton is currently closed due to the second coronavirus lockdown and owners Ei Publican Partnerships say they will need a new landlord in early 2021 as the current landlord is moving on.
An advertising hoarding has gone up on the front of the building in Newton Road in the village.
A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “The incumbent publican of the Black Horse in Tollerton is voluntarily leaving the business early next year.
"As such, we are currently on the lookout for a new publican to ensure the pub remains an integral part of its community in the future.”
Back in August The Press reported that the pub closed after being linked to coronavirus cases, but it reopened before the lockdown having been given the all clear.
According to their Facebook page they have been running a takeaway food service throughout the lockdown.