A SPECIALITY doughnut and coffee shop and a home and lifestyle store in York city centre are both in contention to be crowned High Street Shop of 2020.
The Imaginarium, which opened it's homeware emporium next to its sister shop Yorkshire Soap Company in Blake Street in 2013 and Doe, which opened alongside Humpit in Church Street in August, have both been nominated for the award run by Holly&Co - set up by Not on the High Street owner Holly Tucker.
The winner gets £10,000 and it is chosen by public vote.
The contest says it's looking for a winner who "goes the extra mile to create an immersive customer experience, standing out as a shining example of the future of retail. With installations, experiences and customer service that go above and beyond, the nominees in this category are paving the way for present and future independents across the country. Doing things that only ‘small’ can, in a way that only ‘small’ can – with confidence, commitment and a smile on their face."
Doe owner, Evie Jackson, said: "They contacted us to say we were in the running, which is incredible and totally unexpected. Honestly, I couldn't believe it. To win would be a huge boost for us after the past few months."
There are 20 shops in total up for the award.
