THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 266.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 101 deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region, the largest increase in the country.
Nationally, a further 326 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 37,796.
Patients were aged between 29 and 100 years old. All except six, aged 50-82, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 11 to November 19.
Their families have been informed.