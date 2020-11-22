A CYCLING store in York is set to display a huge inflatable Santa to spread some Christmas cheer and raise vital funds for York Hospital.
From November 28, Recycle York will be blowing up a 20ft Santa outside its store in Walmgate, in a hope to raise money for the special care baby unit at the hospital.
A spokesperson for Recycle York said: “The Santa will be a massive talking point and bring some Christmas joy in these uncertain times.”
The public are invited to take their photo with Santa during their daily exercise.
The organisation will be asking for donations from the public, on behalf of the baby unit.
Photos with the Santa can be uploaded to social media for a chance to win £500 in bike vouchers.
The spokesperson went on to say: “We are hoping to raise £1,000.”
Jorvik Radio will also be hosting a raffle to raise funds for the baby unit. Tickets can be purchased from the Recycle York store.