CITY centre spaces are for people, and that includes people with disabilities. But many of the problems which wheelchair users face, in accessing our streets, are caused by pavement parking, something which car campaigners ignore, and this is a significant problem in York.
The dialogue with people with disabilities must continue, to try to solve their access issues, without letting all the cars back in.
Talking about blocking off 'traffic' from city centre streets, using frenzied and emotional language, ignores the fact that pedestrians and cyclists are traffic.
We need to make our city centre a pollution-free zone, healthier and safer, and keep cars to the outer areas.
Susan Major,
Millfield Road,
York
