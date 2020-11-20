A NORTH Yorkshire café has been decorated for Christmas in “spectacular,” style to raise money for Saint Catherine’s.
Oliver’s on the Mount in Scarborough has been transformed into a winter wonderland in a bid to raise money for patient care.
Even though the café has had to close during lockdown, business owner Tamra Marshall was determined to go all out.
Tamra said: “We’d love everybody to come past and have a look when they’re doing their daily exercise or just having a drive out.
“We ask for all your donations for photographs to go in the buckets towards Saint Catherine’s. We know this year has been tough for the hospice, so we’re doing everything we can to help out.”
Tamra also thanked Infiniti Scaffolding and Jo Purdy at Heart and Flowers for their help.
Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank you to all the team at Oliver’s. The display is fabulous and we just can’t thank everyone enough.”
During lockdown, the café is operating a takeaway kiosk from 10am to 3pm every day.