NORTH Yorkshire business Burgess Pet Care has launched a budget-friendly dog food collection with TV star Paul O’Grady.

The range has no added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, is rich in proteins, and is suitable for fully-grown dogs and puppies.

This Paul O’Grady collection aims to help dog owners find nourishing food for a cheaper price tag with the pet range costing as little as £3.99 per bag.

Paul said: “ I’ve worked with experts at Burgess Pet Care to create a variety of dog food that’s suitable for your dog’s dietary needs.

"My ‘No Nasties’ range is rich in different types of protein and is packed with great ingredients to help your dog stay healthy.

"We wanted to ensure that dog owners across the UK could access a selection of wholesome and cost-efficient food online and in stores which can help them save cash.”

The partnership between family-owned Burgess Pet Care - based in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering - and Paul started in 2018, driven by a shared desire to improve the welfare of animals by creating premium quality pet food in a range of packet sizes to meet the dietary requirements of dogs.

Each pack contains a healthy recipe and comes in a range of formulas to satisfy a dog’s needs.

The variety of packets come in sizes 2kg, 12.5kg and 15kg to feed a range of puppies and adult dogs and cost from £3.99 to £40.

The bigger packs can feed your dog for up to eight weeks.

The Love of Dogs TV presenter visited the Burgess pet food mills and worked closely with Burgess Pet Care’s head vet, Dr Suzanne Moyes, to create this collection.

Dr Moyes said: “Making products to support the health and welfare of the nation’s dogs is the heart of what we do at Burgess. We are really pleased to work with Paul to deliver recipes that are great value and nutritionally balanced to help dogs lead a happy and healthy life.”